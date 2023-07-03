Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.48. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 366,615 shares trading hands.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Full Truck Alliance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

