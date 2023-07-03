Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.22

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.22, but opened at $6.48. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 366,615 shares trading hands.
Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.
Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Full Truck Alliance
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
