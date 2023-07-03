G999 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,911.85 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,911.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00042404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00031835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

