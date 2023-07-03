G999 (G999) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

G999 (G999) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $1,691.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

