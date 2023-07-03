Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after purchasing an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 31.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.95. The stock had a trading volume of 77,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,358. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

