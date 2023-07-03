Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.64

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.64 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 172720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.15 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 43,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.