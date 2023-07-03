General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $75.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.24.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

