Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:GAQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,888. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Institutional Trading of Generation Asia I Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Asia I Acquisition

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

