Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 55.9% in June

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco Trading Up 6.1 %

GCO traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 186,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,165. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genesco will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 in the last ninety days. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

Featured Stories

