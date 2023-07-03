Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Up 55.9% in June

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 705,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Genesco Trading Up 6.1 %
GCO traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.56. 186,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,165. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.
Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco
In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,949. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas George purchased 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 in the last ninety days. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.
