Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.79. 5,918,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,889,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Specifically, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,594,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $49,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,729,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,986,239.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,709,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,779 shares of company stock worth $1,620,670 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 4.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.87% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,176,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40,099,800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 231,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, 626 Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 52.7% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

