Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.15. 2,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. The company has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,649,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 239,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 149,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $809,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

