Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of KRMA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.15. 2,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,882. The company has a market capitalization of $676.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.38.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
