Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Globalstar comprises 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plustick Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 879,216 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Globalstar
Globalstar Price Performance
Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 380,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,926. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.