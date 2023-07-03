Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Acquired by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Globalstar comprises 0.8% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plustick Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 10,050,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globalstar by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 879,216 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 6.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSAT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globalstar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $0.97 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Monroe III acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $2,910,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,708,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,095.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,065,430 shares of company stock worth $4,005,683. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAT stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 380,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,926. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 84.76% and a negative net margin of 138.36%. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

