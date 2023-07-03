Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason W. Reese purchased 243,990 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,011,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,958. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 243,991 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,982.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason W. Reese acquired 243,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $487,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,011,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 576,051 shares of company stock worth $1,153,434. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of Great Elm Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Great Elm Group has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 86.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Read More

