Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Short Interest Update

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GHL remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Monday. 29,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities cut shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

