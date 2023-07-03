Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.8% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 13,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 63,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,897,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $461.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

