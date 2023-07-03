Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 15,475 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $87.66 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

