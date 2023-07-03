Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 3,293 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,627 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $662,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 103,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $294,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,895 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $115.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

