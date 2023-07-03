Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 631 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $261.48 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.