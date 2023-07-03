Grimes & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,819 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $850,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 56,868 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 938,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,653,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

