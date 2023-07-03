Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NIKE by 364.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $110.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

