Grimes & Company Inc. Has $5.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after buying an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

