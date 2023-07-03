Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $140.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.