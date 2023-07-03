Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SUPV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,447. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle Company Profile
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
