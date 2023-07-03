Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 249,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,447. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth $404,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.