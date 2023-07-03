Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Hits $0.0579

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Guild of Guardians has a market cap of $16.78 million and approximately $126,061.30 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Guild of Guardians

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

