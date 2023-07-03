Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 555,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 432% from the previous session’s volume of 104,521 shares.The stock last traded at $33.39 and had previously closed at $33.43.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

