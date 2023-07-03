Head-To-Head Contrast: Bank of Queensland (BKQNY) & Its Peers

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Free Report) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bank of Queensland to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Queensland and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Queensland N/A N/A 4.82 Bank of Queensland Competitors $444.65 billion $805.49 million 245.23

Bank of Queensland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Queensland. Bank of Queensland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Bank of Queensland pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Bank of Queensland pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Bank of Queensland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Queensland N/A N/A N/A Bank of Queensland Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bank of Queensland and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Queensland 0 4 0 0 2.00 Bank of Queensland Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.31%. Given Bank of Queensland’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Queensland has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of Queensland peers beat Bank of Queensland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds. The company's business banking services include transaction accounts, and savings and investment accounts; loans and finance products, such as business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, and dealer finance; merchant and payment products; and financial market and international services. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It operates corporate branches, owner managed branches, and transaction centers. Bank of Queensland Limited was founded in 1874 and is based in Newstead, Australia.

