Head to Head Contrast: Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) vs. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vaxcyte and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.2% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vaxcyte and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$223.49 million ($3.46) -14.43 Titan Pharmaceuticals $57,000.00 170.23 -$10.21 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -33.83% -31.28% Titan Pharmaceuticals -2,017.49% -363.89% -179.45%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including HIV preventative therapeutic and a contraceptive from a single ProNeura implant for women and adolescent girls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

