Head-To-Head Survey: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Free Report) and ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ATRenew shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of ATRenew shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and ATRenew, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A ATRenew 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATRenew has a beta of -0.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and ATRenew’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $13.46 million 88.38 -$817.34 million N/A N/A ATRenew $1.43 billion 0.51 -$357.82 million ($1.41) -2.07

ATRenew has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and ATRenew’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A ATRenew -22.40% -0.37% -0.30%

Summary

NaaS Technology beats ATRenew on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Free Report)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. The company is headquartered in Huzhou, China.

About ATRenew

(Free Report)

ATRenew Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,287 AHS stores and 21 Paipai stores in 214 cities. The company was formerly known as AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. and changed its name to ATRenew Inc. November 2021. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.