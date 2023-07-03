Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 53,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. 16,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,908. Healthcare Triangle has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.