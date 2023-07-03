Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

About Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.