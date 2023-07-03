Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $19.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $26.79.
About Healthcare Trust
