Hedera Price Hits $0.0508 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $22.68 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00032236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000882 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,146,929 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,249,146,928.844124 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05102589 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $18,890,913.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

