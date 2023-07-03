Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.1 %

HLX opened at $7.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,479,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 62,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

