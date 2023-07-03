Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,019 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 33,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chris Temple acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. 429,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,697. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

