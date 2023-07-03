Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,575. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.59%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

