Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,247 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.13. 18,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,113. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

