Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,898,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 606.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 94,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 81,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $20.89. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,220. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0564 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

