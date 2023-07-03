Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 2.0 %

Cintas stock traded down $10.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $486.90. The company had a trading volume of 107,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,961. The firm has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $363.59 and a 1 year high of $497.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $473.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.04.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.