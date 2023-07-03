Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 375,429 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,429 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 326,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,632,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 44,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,346. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $13.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

