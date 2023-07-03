Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 708,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 187,861 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EVN stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

