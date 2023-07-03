Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 364,100 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the May 31st total of 238,200 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,602,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HEPA stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,284. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

