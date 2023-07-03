Hermez Network (HEZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $182,804.04

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $177.78 million and $182,804.04 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.87 or 0.00015566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,274.69 or 1.00038880 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.87688076 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $187,774.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.