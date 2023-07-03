Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hess Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HES opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Hess has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.