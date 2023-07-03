HI Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and $73,671.25 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HI has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00014553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,726.92 or 1.00013579 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00285471 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $70,287.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

