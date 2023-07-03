Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 85,729 Shares

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,481.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.11. 2,311,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

