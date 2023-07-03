Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) CFO Acquires $10,560.00 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) CFO Reinhard Kandera acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $24,720.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 240,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,849. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 682,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 92,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

