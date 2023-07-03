Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) CFO Acquires $10,560.00 in Stock

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) CFO Reinhard Kandera acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $24,720.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Hookipa Pharma Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of HOOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. 240,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,849. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.70.
Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 416.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on HOOK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
