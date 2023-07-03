HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in June

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the May 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 642.0 days.

Shares of HORIBA stock remained flat at $56.32 during trading on Monday. HORIBA has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58.

Separately, Citigroup raised HORIBA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductors, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, onboard emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts, as well as water electrolysis cell/stack assessment equipment; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

