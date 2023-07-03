HP (NYSE:HPQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.88.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

