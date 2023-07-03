Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) were up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 2,192,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,857,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $252.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

