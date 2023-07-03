HUNT (HUNT) Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

HUNT (HUNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. HUNT has a total market cap of $63.60 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HUNT Profile

HUNT launched on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

HUNT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

