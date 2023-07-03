HUNT Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.42 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $63.42 million and $3.11 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s genesis date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official website is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

