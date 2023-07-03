HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Up to $3.58

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.58, but opened at $3.70. HUYA shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 209,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUYA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

HUYA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $904.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

